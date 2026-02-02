Turkish President Erdoğan receives Kazakh Foreign Minister

At the meeting, President Erdoğan expressed satisfaction with the dynamic development of bilateral cooperation as part of an enhanced strategic partnership, emphasizing the importance of advancing comprehensive and multifaceted engagement between the two countries.

In turn, Minister Kosherbayev conveyed warm greetings and best wishes to the Turkish leader on behalf of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, and informed him about the progress in implementing agreements reached at the highest and high levels.

The parties discussed avenues and prospects for further strengthening Kazakh-Turkish relations based on brotherhood and strong friendship. They highly appreciated the close coordination between Kazakhstan and Türkiye within international organizations, including in the framework of Turkic integration, in a spirit of mutual trust and support, highlighting the similarity of their positions on key global and regional issues.

Photo credit: Kazakh MFA

