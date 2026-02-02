Kazakhstan, Türkiye expand bilateral agenda at strategic talks in Ankara

The meeting, co-chaired by Kazakhstan's Foreign Minister Yermek Kosherbayev and his Turkish counterpart, Hakan Fidan, addressed a broad range of issues of bilateral and multilateral cooperation, including the strengthening of political, trade and economic, investment, transport and transit, IT, as well as cultural and humanitarian ties.

Photo credit: Kazakh MFA

Minister Kosherbayev noted that Türkiye is one of Kazakhstan’s major trade and economic partners.

“In this regard, I would like to emphasize the importance of intensifying practical steps to increase mutual trade in sectors with high potential, particularly agricultural products. Kazakhstan can become a reliable supplier of high-quality food products for Turkish consumers,” stated Yermek Kosherbayev.

Photo credit: Kazakh MFA

Special attention was given to further developing cooperation in the investment sphere. The Kazakh Foreign Minister noted that Turkish investments play a significant role in developing Kazakhstan’s economy. The volume of Turkish investments in Kazakhstan exceeded 5 billion US dollars, while Kazakhstan’s investments in Türkiye surpassed 2.2 billion US dollars. This clearly demonstrates Turkish investors' confidence in Kazakhstan and the favorable investment conditions.

At the same time, Minister Kosherbayev drew the attention of his Turkish counterparts to the measures undertaken in Kazakhstan to improve the legislative framework aimed at protecting investors’ rights and optimizing state support mechanisms. In particular, investors currently have access to a wide range of incentives, including tax and customs benefits, stability guarantees, subsidies and grants, as well as a special visa regime for investors.

The parties also discussed various aspects of cooperation in the cultural and humanitarian sphere. Special attention was paid to implementing the instruction of President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the assistance to the brotherly Turkish people in eliminating the consequences of the devastating earthquake that occurred in 2023. Within this framework, Kazakhstan plans to complete the construction of a school in the Gaziantep Province this year.

A separate block of issues was devoted to cooperation between Kazakhstan and Türkiye on international agenda matters and mutual support within multilateral formats. Minister Kosherbayev noted that Turkic integration is one of the priority areas of Kazakhstan’s multilateral diplomacy. This year, Kazakhstan plans to host an informal Summit of the Organization of Turkic States, while Türkiye will host the next 13th Summit. In his remarks, the Minister emphasized the importance of the upcoming meetings.

At the conclusion of the meeting, a Cooperation Plan between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan and Türkiye for 2026-2027 was signed.

Summing up the results of the talks, the parties expressed satisfaction with the outcomes and confidence that the Kazakh Minister's visit to Ankara would give new impetus to the development of the traditionally strong ties between Kazakhstan and Türkiye.

Photo credit: Kazakh MFA

As Qazinform News Agency reported earlier, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan explore new horizons for trade and economic cooperation.