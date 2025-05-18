Turkish president announces discovery of new 75 bcm natural gas reserve in Black Sea

"We have discovered a new natural gas reserve of 75 billion cubic meters in the field. With this amount, we will be able to meet the residential demand alone for approximately 3.5 years," Erdogan said during his speech at the opening of Istanbul Physical Therapy and Rehabilitation Training and Research Hospital.

"Our work at the Goktepe-3 well (in the Black Sea), which began on March 27 with our 7th-generation drilling ship Abdulhamid Han, was completed as of yesterday," he added.

Erdogan emphasized Ankara's commitment to energy independence. "We will continue on our path without stopping, without resting, and without paying heed to criticism or obstacles until we reach our goal of a fully energy-independent Türkiye."

Erdogan said: "From nuclear energy to hydroelectric, from wind to geothermal, from solar energy to oil and natural gas, we have made significant investments in every field. We are striving to unlock our country’s true potential in this area."

He further stated: "Our discovery in the Sakarya Gas Field has been, quite literally, a turning point for our nation."

The president emphasized that the economic value of their natural gas discovery stands at 30 billion dollars. As part of the Sakarya Project, they will use a floating production platform to develop the field, which will significantly increase its economic contribution, he added.

He noted that the first phase of Black Sea production is now complete, supplying 9.5 million cubic meters of gas daily—enough for 4 million households.

The president further said that the goal is to double production by 2026 and quadruple it by 2028, reaffirming commitment to achieving full energy independence of Türkiye.

Erdogan stated that drilling operations are continuing with determination, and noted that Türkiye has expanded its fleet and built partnerships both domestically and abroad in pursuit of energy independence.

He highlighted that Turkish survey and drilling ships are currently operating as far away as Somalia, and expressed pride in the progress and results of these efforts.

As earlier reported, annual inflation in Türkiye was down to 37.8% in April, the lowest since 2021.