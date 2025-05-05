EN
    Annual inflation in Türkiye down to 37.8% in April, lowest since 2021

    17:19, 5 May 2025

    The annual inflation rate in Türkiye was 37.86% in April, down from 38.1% in March, official figures from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) showed on Monday, Anadolu reports. 

    Photo credit: Anadolu

    The April rate was the lowest since December 2021, when it was 36.08%.

    The highest price hikes were seen in education with 79.2%, housing 74.07%, and health 41.99% on a yearly basis, according to TurkStat's data.

    Lowest rates were posted in clothing and footwear with 16.92%, communications 21.31%, and transport 22.76%.

    TurkStat said there were three main expenditure groups with the highest weight; food and non-alcoholic beverages with 36.09% price hike, transportation 22.76% and housing 74.07%

    "The contributions of these main groups to the annual change were 9.21% for food and non-alcoholic beverages, 3.84% for transportation and 9.98% for housing," it added.

    The monthly inflation rate was 3%, up from 2.46% in March.

    Earlier it was reported that Wout Poels of the XDS Astana Team had won the 60th Presidential Cycling Tour of Türkiye on Sunday. 

     

