Annual inflation in Türkiye down to 37.8% in April, lowest since 2021

The April rate was the lowest since December 2021, when it was 36.08%.

The highest price hikes were seen in education with 79.2%, housing 74.07%, and health 41.99% on a yearly basis, according to TurkStat's data.

Lowest rates were posted in clothing and footwear with 16.92%, communications 21.31%, and transport 22.76%.

TurkStat said there were three main expenditure groups with the highest weight; food and non-alcoholic beverages with 36.09% price hike, transportation 22.76% and housing 74.07%

"The contributions of these main groups to the annual change were 9.21% for food and non-alcoholic beverages, 3.84% for transportation and 9.98% for housing," it added.

The monthly inflation rate was 3%, up from 2.46% in March.

