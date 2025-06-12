Turkish Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş calls on Turkic states for unity

He said that the new stage opens up new opportunities for the Turkic world which stretches from Mawarannahr to the Caucasus, from the Caucasus to Anatolia, from Anatolia to Europe.

“To fulfill the mission entrusted on us is our common duty. Because a historic opportunity only comes once, and no one knows when it will appear again. So, we must make the most of it,” he said.

In his words, the Turkic world is not only a cultural space with some 300,000 people living in it, but also a rich region with enormous natural resources located in a strategically important part of the world.

“It has the potential to offer a new civilization to the world,” Kurtulmuş noted.

In his opinion, since gaining their independence, the Turkic-speaking states have been developing dynamically, strengthening their positions on the global arena.

He emphasized that declaring independence alone is not enough.

“It means being independent in all spheres – from literature to history, science and technologies. We must reach a level where we can be independent, including in the field of food security. Otherwise, independence will remain only on paper,” he said.

He emphasized that cultural independence is the main form of independence.

“It is uneasy to free oneself from the influence of powerful states. But for this we have rich historical heritage,” Numan Kurtulmuş said.

Earlier, addressing the event, Speaker of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament Yerlan Koshanov called for greater parliamentary cooperation between Turkic states.