Turkish nationals to be allowed to stay in Kazakhstan without visas for 90 days

According to the draft document, nationals of 66 countries including Australia, the U.S., Great Britain, Germany, France, Japan, UAE, South Korea, Canada, Italy and other countries, may enter Kazakhstan and stay in the country without a visa for up to 30 calendar days from the moment of crossing the border. At the same time, the total number of days of stay should not exceed 90 days within each 180 days.

Nationals of Iran and India enter and leave Kazakhstan without visas if the period of their stay in the country does not exceed 14 calendar days from the moment of crossing the state border of the Republic of Kazakhstan, a total of 42 calendar days during each period of 180 calendar days.

In case the purposes or duration of the visit exceed the limits set, it is required to obtain a visa before entering the Republic of Kazakhstan.

At the same time, Turkish citizens enter and leave Kazakhstan without visas if the period of their stay in the country does not exceed 90 calendar days from the moment of crossing the state border, during each period of 180 calendar days.

“The goal is to develop close cooperation with Türkiye, to create favorable investment and tourism climate in Kazakhstan as well as to boost economic diplomacy,” the document reads.

The draft document was published on the legalacts.egov.kz web portal and will be available for discussion until July 28, 2025.

