Kazakhstan reports continued population growth

According to the Bureau, out of the total population, 12,877,408 lived in urban areas and 7,493,264 in rural areas. The country’s population growth rate was at 0.43%.

Almaty city was the largest city with a population of 2,314,929 inhabitants, followed by Turkistan region - 2,150,992, Almaty region – 1,575,657 and Astana 1,566,566.

The natural population increase has so far amounted to 80,016 in 2025. Net migration into Kazakhstan was 7,257, the data shows.

As reported previously, the annual inflation rate rose to 11.8% in June 2025, compared to 11.3% in May.