Turkish military cargo aircraft crashes in Georgia

“We are deeply saddened to learn that one of our C-130 military aircraft, en route from Azerbaijan to our country, has crashed near the Georgia-Azerbaijan border,” President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said at an event in the Turkish capital Ankara. “Our search and rescue operations are continuing in coordination with national authorities. May God have mercy on our martyrs,” he added.

According to the Turkish Defense Ministry, the aircraft was carrying 20 people, including the flight crew, and search and rescue efforts are ongoing.

The ministry also said on US social media company X: “Search and rescue operations have begun in coordination with Georgian authorities.”

Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya also expressed his "deep" sorrow over the incident, stating in a post on Turkish social media platform NSosyal that search and rescue efforts are ongoing.

Yerlikaya said he discussed the crash over the phone with his Georgian counterpart Gela Geladze, who he said was also on his way to the scene.

Turkish Communications Director Burhanettin Duran also reiterated on NSosyal that search and rescue operations were launched "promptly" following the crash.

“To ensure accurate public information, we kindly urge everyone to rely solely on statements issued by official authorities and to refrain from sharing unverified information,” he added.

