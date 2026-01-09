Turkish low-cost carrier AJet cancels 6 flights to Tehran

"Due to regional developments in Iran, a total of 6 flights scheduled for Friday, January 9 and Saturday, January 10 to Tehran have been cancelled. Our passengers are being informed about the current status of the flights," AJet said.

Since late December, Iran has seen waves of protests over the steep decline in the value of the Iranian rial and deteriorating economic conditions. The protests started on Dec. 28 near Tehran's Grand Bazaar and later expanded to a number of cities across the country.

Iranian officials have not released official casualty statistics. On Thursday, however, the Human Rights Activists News Agency said that 2,277 people had been arrested, dozens injured, and 42 people killed, including eight security personnel.

Earlier, it was reported that Iran is experiencing a nationwide internet blackout, online monitoring group NetBlocks has said, amid escalating protests over a worsening economic crisis.