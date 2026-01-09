Iran experiencing nationwide internet blackout

In a post on social media on Thursday, NetBlocks noted that the apparent blackout follows “a series of escalating digital censorship measures targeting protests across the country and hinders the public’s right to communicate at a critical moment”.

Protesters have taken to the streets in cities across Iran since late December amid anger over the soaring cost of living and the devaluation of the local currency.

Reporting from Tehran early on Friday, Al Jazeera’s Tohid Asadi said thousands of people took to the streets across the capital, starting at about 8 pm local time (16:30 GMT) on Thursday.

The Iranian authorities have offered mixed messages in response to the unrest, with President Masoud Pezeshkian calling for “utmost restraint” in the handling of the demonstrations.

But earlier this week, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said rioters must be “put in their place”. The country’s top judge also accused demonstrators of “operating in line” with the United States and Israel.

Chief Justice Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Ejei said there would be no leniency for those who “create insecurity”.

“If anyone comes into the streets for riots or to create insecurity, or supports them, then no excuse remains for them,” he said. “The matter has become very clear and transparent. They are now operating in line with the enemies of the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

United Nations chief Antonio Guterres this week underscored the need to prevent further protest-related casualties, his spokesperson told reporters.

“He also calls on the authorities to uphold the right of freedom of expression, association and peaceful assembly,” Stephane Dujarric said during a briefing on Monday. “All individuals must be allowed to protest peacefully and express their grievances.”

Iran last saw mass demonstrations in 2022 and 2023 after the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman who died in police custody after being arrested for allegedly violating the country’s strict dress code for women.

Amid the current wave of protests, rights groups also have accused the Iranian authorities of resorting to tactics including raiding hospitals to detain wounded protesters.

