EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    FIFA

    Turkish low-cost airline to operate daily flights between Astana and Ankara

    10:35, 13 July 2026

    Starting August 2025, Turkish low-cost airline AJET will expand services between Kazakhstan and Turkiye, Qazinform News Agency cites Transport Ministry.

    Turkish low-cost airline
    Photo credit: Anadolu Agency

    The frequency of flights en route Astana – Ankara and Almaty – Ankara will increase from two flights per week to seven flights per week (daily service).

    The Ministry emphasized that efforts are ongoing to broaden the geography of international air routes and increase flight frequency on existing destinations.

    The expansion is expected to contribute to further development of business, trade and economic and tourism cooperation between the two nations.

    Earlier, Kazakhstan's Air Astana announced the cancellation of flights to Dubai amid the escalating situation in the Middle East.

    Kazakhstan Türkiye Civil aviation Travel Tourism Passenger transportation
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All