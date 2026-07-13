Turkish low-cost airline to operate daily flights between Astana and Ankara

The frequency of flights en route Astana – Ankara and Almaty – Ankara will increase from two flights per week to seven flights per week (daily service).

The Ministry emphasized that efforts are ongoing to broaden the geography of international air routes and increase flight frequency on existing destinations.

The expansion is expected to contribute to further development of business, trade and economic and tourism cooperation between the two nations.

Earlier, Kazakhstan's Air Astana announced the cancellation of flights to Dubai amid the escalating situation in the Middle East.