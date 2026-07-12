Air Astana suspends UAE flights

On Sunday, July 12, Air Astana's press service released updated information on Dubai flights.

"Due to the ongoing escalation in the Middle East, Air Astana is suspending air service with the United Arab Emirates. Specifically, flights KC897/898 Almaty–Dubai–Almaty, scheduled for July 13 and 14, as well as flights KC205/206 Astana–Dubai–Astana, scheduled for July 14, are canceled. Passengers are entitled to a full refund at the point of purchase or free rebooking from flights scheduled between July 12 and 18 to flights up to and including July 31. Further schedule changes will be announced later," the carrier said.

Air Astana said it is closely monitoring the situation and arranging for the return of passengers.

Earlier today, the company had announced changes to its Dubai flight schedule.