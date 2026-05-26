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    Turkish investors explore pharmaceutical production in Kyrgyzstan

    14:10, 26 May 2026

    Kyrgyz Economy and Commerce Minister Bakyt Sydykov met with Safa Yılmaz, founder of the Turkish company UNIEN PHARMA İLAÇ TEKNOLOJİ LTD. ŞTİ, to discuss plans for establishing a pharmaceutical and dietary supplement plant in Kyrgyzstan, Qazinform News Agency cites Kabar.

    Turkish investors explore pharmaceutical production in Kyrgyzstan
    Photo credit: ebrd.com

    The talks focused on opening a local production facility for medicines and supplements.

    Discussions included export opportunities, logistics, and broader investment cooperation.

    Minister Sydykov stressed the Government’s priority of ensuring safe, high-quality medications for the population.

    He emphasized that developing domestic production of medicines and vitamins is a state policy priority, with the Government ready to provide full support for pharmaceutical investments.

    During the talks, both sides expressed interest in expanding cooperation.

    Notably, Kazakhstan will build a pharmaceutical plant worth 32.5 bln tenge.

    Healthcare Kyrgyzstan Central Asia Türkiye Pharmaceuticals
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
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