Turkish investors explore pharmaceutical production in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyz Economy and Commerce Minister Bakyt Sydykov met with Safa Yılmaz, founder of the Turkish company UNIEN PHARMA İLAÇ TEKNOLOJİ LTD. ŞTİ, to discuss plans for establishing a pharmaceutical and dietary supplement plant in Kyrgyzstan, Qazinform News Agency cites Kabar.
The talks focused on opening a local production facility for medicines and supplements.
Discussions included export opportunities, logistics, and broader investment cooperation.
Minister Sydykov stressed the Government’s priority of ensuring safe, high-quality medications for the population.
He emphasized that developing domestic production of medicines and vitamins is a state policy priority, with the Government ready to provide full support for pharmaceutical investments.
During the talks, both sides expressed interest in expanding cooperation.
Notably, Kazakhstan will build a pharmaceutical plant worth 32.5 bln tenge.