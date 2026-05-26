Turkish investors explore pharmaceutical production in Kyrgyzstan

The talks focused on opening a local production facility for medicines and supplements.

Discussions included export opportunities, logistics, and broader investment cooperation.

Minister Sydykov stressed the Government’s priority of ensuring safe, high-quality medications for the population.

He emphasized that developing domestic production of medicines and vitamins is a state policy priority, with the Government ready to provide full support for pharmaceutical investments.

During the talks, both sides expressed interest in expanding cooperation.

Notably, Kazakhstan will build a pharmaceutical plant worth 32.5 bln tenge.