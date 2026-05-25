Kazakhstan to build pharmaceutical plant worth 32.5 bln tenge

The project aims to strengthen domestic drug production in line with the tasks of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

The Government approved the agreement on the construction of the full-cycle biopharmaceutical complex between the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry and Steppe Pharmaceuticals LLP.

Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov signed the corresponding resolution.

The plant will be commissioned in 2031, reaching full production capacity by 2032, and transitioning to full-cycle operations by 2034. The total amount of private investment will make 32.5 billion tenge.

The new plant will produce 20 types of medicines, including treatments for oncological and rare diseases, as well as modern immunobiological products.

It will also provide research and development labs, bioequivalence studies, GMP-standard production, and a training system for Kazakhstani specialists.

Once commissioned, it will generate around 60 new jobs.

The project will strengthen Kazakhstan’s pharmaceutical security and will esstablish modern manufacturing infrastructure in Almaty region.

The initiative is expected to reduce import dependence and provide citizens with high-quality, essential medicines.

Eight major investment projects in pharmaceuticals are being implemented in Kazakhstan currently.

Domestic pharmaceutical production reached 191.1 billion tenge in 2025, up 8.7% compared to 2024.

Total investment in the sector has exceeded 390 billion tenge.

Earlier, President Tokayev stressed the strategic importance of developing the country’s pharmaceuticals industry, medical infrastructure, and digital economy, highlighting expanding cooperation with Turkish businesses.