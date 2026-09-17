Turkish Grand Prix set to return to Formula 1 calendar in 2027

The 2027 Formula 1 calendar was announced by the Turkish Automobile Sports Federation (TOSFED), which confirmed the return of the Turkish Grand Prix after a six-year absence.

The event will be held at TOSFED Istanbul Park, with the race weekend beginning with practice sessions on Friday, October 1.

Qualifying will take place on Saturday, October 2, followed by the main race on Sunday, October 3.

TOSFED said fans can pre-register through the event’s official website to receive information about ticket sales and other official announcements related to the Turkish Grand Prix.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Formula 1 unveiled its 2027 calendar with a record 10 Sprint events.