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    Turkish Grand Prix set to return to Formula 1 calendar in 2027

    09:43, 17 September 2026

    The Turkish Grand Prix is set to return to the Formula 1 calendar in 2027, with the race scheduled to take place at Istanbul Park from October 1 to 3, Qazinform News Agency cites Anadolu.

    Turkish Grand Prix set to return to Formula 1 calendar in 2027
    Photo credit: Anadolu

    The 2027 Formula 1 calendar was announced by the Turkish Automobile Sports Federation (TOSFED), which confirmed the return of the Turkish Grand Prix after a six-year absence.

    The event will be held at TOSFED Istanbul Park, with the race weekend beginning with practice sessions on Friday, October 1.

    Qualifying will take place on Saturday, October 2, followed by the main race on Sunday, October 3.

    TOSFED said fans can pre-register through the event’s official website to receive information about ticket sales and other official announcements related to the Turkish Grand Prix.

    Earlier, Qazinform reported Formula 1 unveiled its 2027 calendar with a record 10 Sprint events. 

    World News Türkiye Cars Upcoming Events Formula 1 Sport
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