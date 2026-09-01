Formula 1 unveils 2027 calendar with record 10 Sprint events

The season will begin with pre-season testing in Bahrain from February 24 to 27, followed by the opening race in Bahrain and the second round in Saudi Arabia. The calendar then moves to Australia, Japan and China before the Miami and Canadian Grands Prix.

The European leg will feature Formula 1’s return to Portugal in June following the Monaco Grand Prix. Türkiye will also return to the calendar in October, with its race scheduled between Azerbaijan and Singapore.

The final part of the season will include races in Austin, Mexico City, São Paulo and Las Vegas, followed by the final two rounds in Qatar and Abu Dhabi.

The number of Sprint events will increase from six to 10 in 2027 following what Formula 1 described as continued success and strong demand for the format. Sprint events will be held in Bahrain, Australia, Japan, Monaco and Abu Dhabi for the first time, while Montreal, Silverstone, Monza, São Paulo and Lusail will host them again.

As a Sprint weekend, Monaco will feature two qualifying sessions, with drivers competing on the narrow streets of Monte Carlo.

According to Formula 1, Sprint weekends have recorded 12% higher total viewership than non-Sprint weekends since the format was introduced in 2021. The organization also said 82% of attendees at Sprint weekends believe the format adds value to their tickets, while 75% of F1 fans believe Sprint events add value to the season’s calendar.

Formula 1 said the 2027 calendar brings together historic venues and major global destinations across five continents, while its geographical flow is designed to support the sport’s long-term sustainability goals.

Formula 1 President and CEO Stefano Domenicali said the calendar would create “an incredible stage for another unforgettable season of Formula 1,” welcoming the return of Portugal and Türkiye and the expansion of Sprint racing.

FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem said the 2027 calendar reflects the global appeal and continued growth of Formula 1, combining tradition, innovation and fan engagement with an expanded Sprint programme.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Malaysia would host the Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix at the Sepang International Circuit, with the race taking place between the Azerbaijan and Singapore Grands Prix, from October 2 to 4, 2026.