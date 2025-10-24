Turkish FM Hakan Fidan meets with TurkPA Secretary General Ramil Hasan

Minister Hakan Fidan extended congratulations to Ambassador Ramil Hasan on commencement of his tenure as TurkPA Secretary General and wished him success in carrying out his duties.

In turn, the Secretary General expressed his gratitude for the warm reception and hospitality extended to the TurkPA delegation.

During the meeting, the parties exchanged views on ways to strengthen collaboration and emphasized the importance of implementing new mechanisms within the framework of bilateral relations in the coming period.

It was also discussed to strengthen TurkPA’s role as a platform that facilitates dialogue and coordination on the ratification of laws among the parliaments of the member states, their foreign ministries and within the OTS framework.

The Secretary General was accompanied by his deputies, Talgat Aduov and Muhammet Alper Hayali.

Photo credit: TurkPA

Photo credit: TurkPA

