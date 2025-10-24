Mayor of Istanbul Davut Gül congratulates Kazakhstan on Republic Day

In his message of congratulation, the Mayor of Istanbul, Davut Gül, highlighted strategic partnership and fraternal ties linking the nations of Kazakhstan and Türkiye.

Representatives of business communities, including heads of leading holdings and investment companies of Türkiye, point out the sustainable development of Kazakhstan and the high paces of its economic transformation. In their letters, they highlight that Kazakhstan is a key economic and transport center of Eurasia, while its reforms and open investment policy create unique opportunities for bilateral cooperation.

Turkish cultural and public figures recalled the spiritual and historical commonness of the two nations. The Turkish side expressed gratitude for strengthening humanitarian ties, educational programs, and cultural exchange, fostering mutual understanding and unity of the Turkic world.

Photo credit: mfa.gov.kz

The Consulate General of Kazakhstan in Istanbul thanked the Turkish side for attention, warm words, and support, saying that this date has become another symbol of unshakable friendship and mutual respect between Kazakhstan and Türkiye, strengthening confidence in the further development of strategic partnership and fraternal relations between the two countries.

On October 22, a roundtable dedicated to the celebration of the Republic Day of Kazakhstan was held in Seoul.