Turkish F-16 fighter jet crashes in Balikesir, pilot dies

The aircraft had taken off from the 9th Main Jet Base Command in Balikesir at 12:56 a.m. local time (2156 GMT Tuesday). The ministry said radio contact and tracking data were lost shortly after takeoff.

Search and rescue teams were dispatched immediately, and the wreckage was later found.

Vali İsmail Ustaoğlu, Balıkesir 9’uncu Ana Jet Üs Komutanlığından kalkış yaparak kaza kırımına uğrayan F-16 uçağının enkaz alanında incelemelerde bulundu. pic.twitter.com/NekLdthPeC — Balıkesir Valiliği (@TC_Balikesir) February 25, 2026

“Our pilot was martyred. The cause of the accident will be determined following an investigation by the crash examination team,” the ministry said, extending condolences to the pilot’s family.

Balikesir Governor Ismail Ustaoglu also expressed his condolences.

Justice Minister Akin Gurlek said the Balikesir Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office has opened an official investigation. He added that the chief public prosecutor, a deputy chief public prosecutor, and two public prosecutors have arrived at the crash site.

