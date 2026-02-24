EN
    Incidents

    15, including 7 kids, killed in military helicopter crash in southern Peru

    12:15, 24 February 2026

    Fifteen people were killed, including seven children, in the crash of a Mi-17 helicopter of the Peruvian Air Force (FAP) in southern Peru, according to an official statement published Monday morning, Xinhua reports. 

    Photo credit: Pajhwok Afghan News/X

    The aircraft was located in the Chala district, Caraveli province, after an intensive search operation, authorities said. It lost radio contact Sunday afternoon.

    The helicopter was carrying out search and rescue missions, as well as support efforts for people affected by flooding and landslides in the Arequipa region, said the statement.

    On board the aircraft were four crew members, an FAP colonel, three civilian women and seven minors aged between 3 and 17, it said.

    Investigation into the cause of the accident is still underway, authorities said.

    As written before, heavy rains, deadly floods hit southern Peru; thousands seek shelter.

    Incidents Accidents Latin America Flooding rains Natural disasters
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
