15, including 7 kids, killed in military helicopter crash in southern Peru

The aircraft was located in the Chala district, Caraveli province, after an intensive search operation, authorities said. It lost radio contact Sunday afternoon.

The helicopter was carrying out search and rescue missions, as well as support efforts for people affected by flooding and landslides in the Arequipa region, said the statement.

On board the aircraft were four crew members, an FAP colonel, three civilian women and seven minors aged between 3 and 17, it said.

Investigation into the cause of the accident is still underway, authorities said.

At least 15 people were killed after a military Mi-17 helicopter crashed during a flood rescue operation in the Arequipa Region, Peru 🇵🇪 (23.02.2026) pic.twitter.com/8nikDzc3Nr — Disaster News (@Top_Disaster) February 23, 2026

As written before, heavy rains, deadly floods hit southern Peru; thousands seek shelter.