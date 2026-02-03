Turkish defense, aerospace exports jump 44.2% year-on-year to record high in January

"Having concluded 2025 with record-breaking achievements, our defense and aerospace industry has started 2026 with another record-breaking export success!" Haluk Gorgun wrote on Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

Gorgun noted that this strong performance once again demonstrates the competitiveness of the Turkish defense and aerospace sector in global markets and its capacity for sustainable growth.

"This result is a tangible reflection of our high value-added, advanced technology product portfolio, our field-proven systems, and our long-term, trust-based collaborations. Our defense and aerospace industry is resolutely committed to making a strategic contribution to Turkey's overall export performance," Gorgun said.

He said this achievement is the result of "planned, stable, and visionary" policies implemented within the framework of the National Technology Initiative and National Competence Initiative, under the leadership and vision of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

"On this occasion, I would like to thank our presidential staff, companies, and all stakeholders who have contributed to the global success of our defense and aerospace industry; and I wish them continued success in line with the goal of a stronger Türkiye with value-added and high-tech products," Gorgun added.

Türkiye saw an all-time high of $10.54 billion in defense and aerospace exports last year, up 48% on an annual basis.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakh Minister of Foreign Affairs Yermek Kosherbayev was received by President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Monday.