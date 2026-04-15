Turkish company may start geological exploration in Kazakhstan

"Energy cooperation remains a key direction for cooperation between the two nations and serves as a foundation for regional stability. The Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan route is a part of the key pipeline infrastructure for shipping Kazakhstani oil. Turkish companies successfully develop major projects in the oil and gas sector in Kazakhstan," Bektenov said addressing the 14th meeting of the intergovernmental commission.

He added the sides pay special attention to the signing of investment agreements.

"For example, KaMunayGas and Turkish Petroleum Corporation discuss exploration and production cooperation. Experts in the power industry, coal industry and other sectors should share practices in adopting innovations," he said.

He also revealed AKSA Energy is building a combined cycle power plant with a capacity of 240 MW in Kyzylorda. He emphasized that Kazakhstan is open to expanding mutually beneficial cooperation and new offers.

As written before, Kazakhstan interested in expanding agricultural exports to Türkiye.