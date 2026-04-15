Kazakhstan interested in expanding agricultural exports to Türkiye

He noted, the countries see a positive trend in the development of agricultural cooperation. Last year, agro-industrial trade rose by more than 25%, reaching nearly 360 million US dollars.

Bektenov emphasized the importance of diversifying trade, expanding export nomenclature and launching joint productions of products with higher added value. Kazakhstan is interested in exports of wheat, lentil, green crops and oil crops to Türkiye.

To this end, Olzhas Bektenov suggested that working jointly with the Turkish side on veterinary and phytosanitary standards is a practical step toward diversifying Kazakhstan’s exports.

It was earlier reported, Astana is hosting today the 14th meeting of the Kazakhstan-Türkiye Intergovernmental Economic Commission.