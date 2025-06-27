Turkish company eyes investment in Kazakhstan’s logistics infrastructure

During the meeting, the parties discussed the implementation of investment projects in Kazakhstan, including the construction of a network of modern logistics and warehouse terminals with a total investment of approximately 100 million US dollars. Priority locations for these facilities include Almaty, Astana, Shymkent, Aktau, and other major centers.

The discussion also covered the possibility of signing an investment agreement and a special investment contract, which would provide for government support measures, tax preferences, and infrastructure assistance.

Chairman Ospankulov emphasized the significance of the proposed projects for developing Kazakhstan’s transport and logistics potential.

Kazakhstan is currently in an active phase of developing its logistics infrastructure, and projects like those proposed by S Sistem Lojistik are crucial for improving the efficiency of both domestic and transit transportation. We view logistics as a key area for attracting investment, particularly in the context of economic diversification and strengthening Kazakhstan’s role as a transport hub of Eurasia. On our part, we are ready to provide comprehensive support, assist in securing land plots, obtaining access to government support mechanisms, and coordinating interactions with regional akimats and sectorial authorities. I am confident that cooperation with S Sistem will become a model of successful partnership between Kazakhstan and Turkiye in the field of logistics and industrial cooperation, he said.

In turn, Chairman Barlin expressed strong interest in Kazakhstan as a strategic direction for expanding the company’s operations. He emphasized the country’s unique transit potential and favorable investment environment for logistics development. According to him, S Sistem Lojistik plans to implement internationally compliant projects and aims to establish modern infrastructure that will ensure the efficient movement of goods both within the country and beyond.

Following the meeting, the parties agreed to continue work coordination and engagement with relevant government institutions and regional akimats. The Kazakh side expressed its interest in the successful implementation of the initiative, which will contribute to the development of logistics infrastructure, creation of new jobs, and attraction of additional investment into the national economy.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan and Mongolia are keen on strengthening transport and logistics cooperation.