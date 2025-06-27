Kazakhstan, Mongolia keen on strengthening transport and logistics cooperation

The parties confirmed the high level of mutual understanding and emphasized the importance of deepening Kazakh-Mongolian cooperation in the field of transport and logistics.

The close geographical interconnectedness of Kazakhstan and Mongolia was noted, creating objective prerequisites for expanding the partnership. Current areas of cooperation were discussed, including rail and road transport, civil aviation, and the development of road infrastructure.

Special attention was given to the project of constructing the “Kazakhstan-Russia-Mongolia” highway, the implementation of which will reduce the route length between the two countries by more than 800 kilometers and help achieve the goal of increasing mutual trade turnover to 500 million US dollars.

The meeting also discussed the increase of export-import transportation through the supply of Kazakh grain and oilseed crops, as well as transport engineering products, including locomotives and passenger cars.

The Kazakh side noted that the implementation of joint projects would provide Mongolia access to the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route and other major Eurasian logistics corridors passing through Kazakhstan.

The interlocutors noted the positive dynamics in freight transportation by road and rail.

In the field of civil aviation, readiness was expressed to expand the geography of direct flights between Astana-Ulgii-Ulaanbaatar, which will contribute to the development of business and humanitarian ties.

Following the meeting, the parties confirmed their mutual commitment to developing international transport corridors and holding a trilateral meeting of the transport ministers of Kazakhstan, Mongolia, and Russia in China in July this year.

Earlier it was reported that President of Mongolia Ukhnaagiin Khürelsükh is to pay a visit to Kazakhstan next year.