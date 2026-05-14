Turkish companies launch nearly 100 investment projects worth $4bn in Kazakhstan

Particularly, Miryıldız intends to build a mining and processing plant in Abai region; İskefe Holding plans to launch gelatin production in Almaty; Orzax Group is establishing a modern production facility for dietary supplements in Turkistan region; S Sistem Lojistik, in cooperation with Kazpost JSC, is forming a logistics center at the international airport in Aktobe; Tiryaki Holding is building a plant for deep processing of wheat and peas in Astana.

Executing these projects is set to bring in over 920 million US dollars in foreign direct investment and generate more than 3,100 jobs in Kazakhstan.

Deputy Prime Minister Serik Zhumangarin reported to the heads of state that around 100 investment projects totaling roughly 4 billion dollars have been implemented in Kazakhstan across different economic sectors with the participation of Turkish companies. Currently, work continues on another 50 joint projects with a total value of nearly 4 billion dollars. This reflects a high level of investment cooperation between Kazakhstan and Türkiye.

Previously, Qazinform reported Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan officially unveiled the Khoja Ahmed Yassawi School in Türkiye via videoconference.