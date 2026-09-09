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    Turkish Airlines carries 64 million passengers in first eight months of 2026

    11:46, 9 September 2026

    Turkish Airlines carried 64 million passengers in the first eight months of 2026, marking a 5.4% increase compared with the same period last year, according to data released Tuesday, Qazinform News Agency cites Anadolu.

    Turkish Airlines carries 64 million passengers in first eight months of 2026
    Photo credit: Anadolu Agency

    The Turkish flag carrier said in a filing with Türkiye’s Public Disclosure Platform (KAP) that international passenger traffic rose 6.1% year-on-year to 41.8 million, while domestic passenger numbers increased 4.3% to 22.2 million.

    The airline’s passenger load factor climbed to 84.7% from 82.7% a year earlier. International flights recorded a load factor of 84.5%, while the figure for domestic flights reached 86.5%.

    The number of destinations served increased to 358 from 353, while its fleet grew 13% to 566 aircraft, up from 501 a year earlier.

    Turkish Airlines carried 10 million passengers in August alone, representing a 5.6% increase from the same month in 2025.

    International passenger traffic rose 5% year-on-year to 6.4 million, while domestic passenger numbers increased 6.8% to 3.6 million.

    The carrier’s overall passenger load factor reached 88% in August, up from 86.6% a year earlier.

    The international load factor stood at 87.6%, while domestic flights recorded a significantly higher load factor of 91.3%.

    Earlier, Qazinform reported Turkish Airlines aims to join the world’s top 100 most valuable brands. 

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