Turkish Airlines carries 64 million passengers in first eight months of 2026

The Turkish flag carrier said in a filing with Türkiye’s Public Disclosure Platform (KAP) that international passenger traffic rose 6.1% year-on-year to 41.8 million, while domestic passenger numbers increased 4.3% to 22.2 million.

The airline’s passenger load factor climbed to 84.7% from 82.7% a year earlier. International flights recorded a load factor of 84.5%, while the figure for domestic flights reached 86.5%.

The number of destinations served increased to 358 from 353, while its fleet grew 13% to 566 aircraft, up from 501 a year earlier.

Turkish Airlines carried 10 million passengers in August alone, representing a 5.6% increase from the same month in 2025.

International passenger traffic rose 5% year-on-year to 6.4 million, while domestic passenger numbers increased 6.8% to 3.6 million.

The carrier’s overall passenger load factor reached 88% in August, up from 86.6% a year earlier.

The international load factor stood at 87.6%, while domestic flights recorded a significantly higher load factor of 91.3%.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Turkish Airlines aims to join the world’s top 100 most valuable brands.