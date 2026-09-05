Turkish Airlines aims to join world’s top 100 most valuable brands

The airline’s CEO, Ahmet Olmustur, said the company plans to place greater emphasis on value-driven growth alongside expanding its operations.

Turkish Airlines has been Türkiye’s most valuable brand for nine consecutive years, with its brand value reaching a record $2.9 billion last year. The carrier is now seeking to build on its position through new products, fleet expansion, and improvements to passenger services.

One of the key initiatives is the introduction of Premium Economy Class, which will offer more spacious seating, additional legroom, an upgraded in-flight dining experience, and extra benefits under the Miles&Smiles loyalty program. The airline plans to roll out the new class widely by 2029.

Turkish Airlines is also preparing to expand its fleet. In July, the carrier launched a tender for regional aircraft, with their integration expected in the second half of 2028. The new aircraft are intended to improve connections between smaller markets and Istanbul, strengthening the city’s role as an international aviation hub.

At the same time, the airline plans to increase the number of high-capacity, long-haul aircraft in its fleet, with particular interest in models offering around 400 seats.

The carrier is also expanding its international network. New flights to Chengdu, China, are scheduled to begin on November 11, complementing existing services to Beijing, Shanghai, and Guangzhou. Flights to Minsk, Belarus, are set to resume on September 20.

Digital technologies are another focus of the airline’s growth strategy. TK Assistant, Turkish Airlines’ AI-powered service, handled more than 2 million passenger inquiries in over 100 languages during its first seven months of operation.

The airline is also seeking to strengthen its Miles&Smiles loyalty program, which recently surpassed 25 million members.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Ryanair had lowered its passenger target for the current financial year as soaring jet fuel prices prompted the Irish budget airline to reduce its winter schedule.