    Turkish Airlines carried 7.6M passengers in Jan

    13:05, 10 February 2026

    Türkiye's flag carrier Turkish Airlines reported Monday that it carried 7.6 million passengers this January with an 84% load factor, Anadolu reported.

    Photo credit: Pexels

    The total number of passengers last month climbed 12.4% year-on-year, the airline said in a statement posted on Türkiye’s Public Disclosure Platform.

    The load factor was up 1.6 percentage points compared to January 2025, according to the statement.

    The number of international-to-international passengers this January was up 10.8% to 3.1 million.

    The international passenger load factor was 83.7% and domestic passenger load factor was 87.5%.

    The company's available seat kilometers rose 6.4% to 23.7 billion in January from 21.5 billion in January 2025.

    Cargo and mail volume jumped 18.8% to 178,303 tons in the same period.

    The company's fleet reached 522 aircraft at the end of January.

    Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan's LLP KazMunayGas-Aero signed an agreement with Turkish Airlines to provide “into-plane” refueling services at Almaty Airport.

