KazMunayGas, ExxonMobil review cooperation prospects and exploration plans

The talks centered around the prospects for collaboration in geological exploration, oil transportation and introduction of innovative production technologies, the KMG's press service said.

Currently, under the confidentiality agreement signed between the companies, ExxonMobil is conducting a detailed study of the promising geological exploration sites in Kazakhstan.

“In-depth expertise in exploration and production is of great importance for determining the potential of subsurface sites. In line with the strategy to replenish its resource base, KMG views ExxonMobil as a strategic partner for the development of promising assets in Kazakhstan. Today, the companies are cooperating productively in all key areas. I am confident that mutually beneficial cooperation will continue strengthening,” Khassenov said.

The parties also reviewed the development of additional export routes for Kazakh oil.

The meeting outlined practical steps in implementation of the KMG-ExxonMobil agreement in the field of new technologies in oil and gas sector signed in 2025.

We also reported that KazMunayGas and Turkish Petroleum Corporation discussed broader partnership opportunities.