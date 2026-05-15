Turkic world entering new era of digital transformation and connectivity — OTS Secretary-General

Omuraliev particularly emphasized the initiative proposed by Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to establish a cybersecurity council within the OTS framework, describing it as a timely response to growing digital threats.

“As digitalization accelerates, cybersecurity is becoming a crucial pillar of national security, economic stability, and regional resilience. In this regard, the initiative of President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to establish a cybersecurity council within the Organization of Turkic States is both timely and exceptionally relevant. In this context, we count on the support of member states for the successful implementation of this important initiative,” he said.

The OTS Secretary-General also highlighted the growing importance of linguistic and cultural cooperation across the Turkic world. He noted that World Turkic Language Family Day, celebrated annually on December 15 and proclaimed by UNESCO in November 2025, marked “a historic step toward realizing ideas first voiced back in 1926.”

“Our language is the common heritage of our peoples. In this regard, we view linguistic cooperation as a unique and powerful tool for bringing our countries and peoples even closer together. Today, the development of unified digital platforms, language technologies, and artificial intelligence tools in Turkic languages can significantly accelerate this process. That is why the implementation of the memorandum of understanding among the member states of the Organization of Turkic States on the development of a Turkic large language model, signed at the 2024 summit in Bishkek, is of particular importance,” he stated.

Omuraliev additionally announced work on a unified museum card project, which would allow citizens of OTS member states to visit museums across participating countries using a single card. According to him, the initiative is expected to deepen cultural exchange and strengthen the sense of shared identity within the Turkic world.

Turning to digital infrastructure and connectivity, the Secretary-General stressed that digital integration now carries the same strategic importance as physical connectivity.

“Today, digital connectivity is becoming just as important as physical connectivity. Although digital technologies are transforming economies, their full potential can only be realized through effective integration with transport and trade systems,” he said.

Among the key projects highlighted was the Trans-Caspian fiber-optic communication line connecting Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan, which he described as a crucial element of the Digital Silk Road and a major step toward strengthening the region’s digital sovereignty and integration.

Omuraliev also pointed to the growing strategic role of the Middle Corridor, noting that infrastructure projects such as the China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan railway and the Baku–Tbilisi–Kars railway continue to strengthen regional connectivity and increase the importance of the Turkic region in global trade flows.

He stressed that further digitalization of customs and transport systems through platforms such as E-Permit, E-CMR, and E-TIR remains essential for ensuring fast and transparent cross-border operations. According to him, integrating artificial intelligence into logistics and customs systems could further improve predictive logistics, automate risk management, and simplify border procedures.

“If we continue to act together, based on solidarity, a shared vision and political will, we will be able to transform the Turkic world not only into a transport and trade corridor, but also into a center of technology, innovation, digital transformation and intellectual production contributing to regional and global stability,” he concluded.

As Qazinform reported earlier, leaders of the OTS member States signed the Turkistan Declaration at the informal summit of the Organization of Turkic States.