Turkic World Children’s Games Festival opened in Istanbul

The opening address on behalf of Kubanychbek Omuraliev, Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States, was delivered by Mr. Harun Nurullah Tanzi, Project Director of the Organization. In his remarks, he reaffirmed the Organization’s strong commitment to advancing cooperation in the field of education, underscoring its role as a strategic priority for the Turkic world.

The address also highlighted key recent developments, including the establishment of the Common Turkic Alphabet and the proclamation of 15 December as World Turkic Language Family Day.

The festival aims to promote cultural exchange, friendship, and mutual understanding among the younger generation, while further strengthening solidarity and cooperation among Turkic states. The event will continue until 30 April 2026.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that the Organization of Islamic States and the Islamic Organization for Food Security partnered to boost food security.