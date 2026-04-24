OTS and IOFS partner to boost food security
In the framework of the 2nd Meeting of Ministers of Environment and Ecology of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) Ambassador Kubanychbek Omuraliev, Secretary General of the OTS and Ambassador Berik Aryn, Director General of the Islamic Organization for Food Security (IOFS), signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on 24 April 2026 at the IOFS Headquarters in Astana, Kazakhstan, Qazinform News Agency cites the official website of the OTS.
The Memorandum of Understanding was signed in the presence of the heads of diplomatic missions of the OTS member states accredited in Kazakhstan - Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, Türkiye and Uzbekistan.
In his remarks, Secretary General Omuraliev emphasized that the MoU aims to establish a long-term and mutually beneficial partnership between the OTS and IOFS in the fields of food security, sustainable agriculture, rural development and environmental sustainability. He underlined that this cooperation will contribute to strengthening resilience and ensuring sustainable development across the Turkic region.
Director General Aryn highlighted that the signing of the MoU marks an important step towards enhancing regional cooperation and promoting joint efforts to address food security challenges, develop agricultural innovation and support sustainable resource management.
The Memorandum of Understanding outlines a comprehensive framework for cooperation between the two organizations. It includes collaboration in key areas such as sustainable agricultural and rural development, food security and food safety, biotechnology and the sustainable use of land and water resources.
Previously, Qazinform reported the OTS environment ministers adopt the joint declaration at the 2nd meeting in Astana.