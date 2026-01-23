Turkic Parliamentary Assembly voices support for Tokayev’s reform agenda

In a statement published on the TurkPA website, Secretary General Ramil Hasan expressed support for the reforms being implemented in Kazakhstan, in particular, the modernization of the constitutional and parliamentary framework, the enhancement of public administration efficiency, and the strengthening of the role of representative institutions.

“The Assembly welcomes the transition towards a unicameral parliamentary structure - the Qurultay - along with the expansion of legislative competencies, the establishment of new consultative mechanisms, and the adoption of measures aimed at ensuring the inclusiveness of political processes and promoting sustained public dialogue,” reads the statement.

The TurkPA notes that reforms are being implemented gradually, with the consideration of public demands and the society’s readiness for change, which ensures their sustainability and legitimacy. Emphasis is placed on the rule of law, transparency, and accountability of state bodies, the rational use of budget funds, effective anti-corruption measures, digitalization, and the protection of citizens’ personal data.

The Assembly also welcomes a balanced foreign policy and economic strategy of Kazakhstan, based on the principles of justice and respect for international law, promoting the strengthening of regional and global stability.

“TURKPA underscores the strategic role of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the Turkic world as one of the key regional actors and reaffirms its readiness to engage in the exchange of best practices and to coordination efforts in the interest of sustainable development and the prosperity of the peoples of the Turkic States,” the statement reads.

On January 20, Kazakhstan's Kyzylorda hosted the 5th session of the Ulttyq Qurultay with the participation of Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. The discussions involved prominent public figures, representatives of political parties, the non-government sector, business leaders, experts, and members of regional public councils. More information on the President's initiatives voiced during the Ququltay are available here.