Turkic Investment Fund joins World Bank Treasury global RAMP network

The fund announced Wednesday that following a signing ceremony in Washington, DC, the partnership will grant the fund direct access to global best practices in treasury and risk management.

The deal focuses on sharing know-how, technical cooperation, and operational benchmarking across critical functions, like liquidity management and treasury governance.

Ramil Babayev, general manager of the fund, called the developments a strategic turning point for the institution.

“The deal will enable us to build our treasury function on a strong foundation and present our regional perspective to the global community,” he said.

Jorge Familiar, vice president and chief treasury officer of the World Bank Group, said that international financial institutions are becoming an increasingly vital component of the RAMP community, and the Turkic Investment Fund’s joining shows the growth of the partnership and the network’s significance for development-related investors.

The participation of the Turkic Investment Fund within the RAMP network is expected to enrich the global network’s shared perspectives and strategies.

As it was reported, the Turkic Investment Fund (TIF) is the first joint financial institute of the Turkic world economic integration with the initial capital of 500 million US dollars. The Fund aims at promoting economic and commercial ties between the Turkic states.

At a meeting with the President of the Turkic Investment Fund Bagdad Amreyev, Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev said that the country attaches great importance to the development of the Fund, which is expected to become a key element of economic cooperation in the Turkic and Islamic world.