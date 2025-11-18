Kazakhstan and Turkic Investment Fund set to deepen cooperation

During the talks, the parties discussed issues of cooperation within the framework of the Fund and the outcomes of the 12th Summit of the Organization of Turkic States, held on 7 October in Gabala.

Minister Kosherbayev emphasized that Kazakhstan attaches great importance to the development of the Fund, which is expected to become a key element of economic cooperation in the Turkic and Islamic world.

In turn, TIF President Amreyev reported on the current activities aimed at completing the institutionalization process and forming the Fund’s project portfolio.

During the negotiations, the sides also exchanged views on relevant economic issues and the prospects for TIF’s cooperation with other international institutions. In particular, they discussed opportunities for interaction with Islamic finance institutions operating within the OIC framework – the Islamic Development Bank and the Islamic Organization for Food Security.

The Turkic Investment Fund was established on 11 November 2022 at the 9th OTS Summit. The members of the Fund are Azerbaijan, Hungary, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Türkiye, and Uzbekistan. The Fund’s goal is to promote the economic development of OTS member states by expanding regional trade and supporting economic activities.

