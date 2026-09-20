Turkic countries establish union of composers

The decision to establish the Turkic Union of Composers was made on September 19 in Baku during the First Kurultai of Composers of the Turkic World, according to Aktoty Raimkulova, President of the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation.

Representatives of leading music organizations from Turkic countries signed the Baku Declaration, laying the groundwork for professional cooperation in musical art.

The new union aims to bring together composers, musicologists, performers, conservatories, music academies, and creative associations from Turkic countries.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that Kazakhstan and France are deepening cultural cooperation.