Turar Duisekhan wins Kazakhstan’s 11th gold medal at ISG 2025
07:37, 15 November 2025
Kazakh Muay Thai fighter Turar Duisekhan has secured Kazakhstan's 11th gold medal at the Islamic Solidarity Games 2025 ongoing in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Kazinform News Agency learned from the National Olympic Committee.
The athlete climbed to the top of the podium in the men’s 55-60 kg weight category.
In the final bout, Duisekhan defeated Ayad Albadr from Iraq. The latter won the first round, but Duisekhan took the next two, ultimately securing victory.
Earlier, Kazinform News Agency reported that Kirill Gerasimenko claimed Kazakhstan’s 10th gold medal in table tennis at the Islamic Solidarity Games 2025.