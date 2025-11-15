Turar Duisekhan wins Kazakhstan’s 11th gold medal at ISG 2025

The athlete climbed to the top of the podium in the men’s 55-60 kg weight category.

In the final bout, Duisekhan defeated Ayad Albadr from Iraq. The latter won the first round, but Duisekhan took the next two, ultimately securing victory.

Earlier, Kazinform News Agency reported that Kirill Gerasimenko claimed Kazakhstan’s 10th gold medal in table tennis at the Islamic Solidarity Games 2025.