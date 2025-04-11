EN
    Tunnel construction site in S. Korea's Gwangmyeong collapses; 2 workers unreachable

    13:00, 11 April 2025

    A tunnel construction site in Gwangmyeong, just south of Seoul, collapsed Friday, leaving two workers unreachable, authorities said, Yonhap reports. 

    This photo provided by a reader shows the site of a collapsed construction site in Gwangmyeong, southwest of Seoul, on April 11, 2025.
    Photo credit: Yonhap

    The site had been evacuated earlier in the day after authorities were alerted to the risk of collapse following the discovery of cracks in multiple pillars used in the construction of the underground tunnels.

    The collapse occurred at 3:17 p.m., causing a section of the road above ground to cave in and damaging several nearby buildings.

