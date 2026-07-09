Tunisia moves to ban single-use plastic bags nationwide

Acording to Tunis Afrique Presse (TAP), if the law is passed, the distribution or sale of single-use plastic bags at shop checkouts will be prohibited. Following a transition period lasting no more than one year, manufacturers and importers will completely cease the production, import and distribution of such bags. During this same period, the use of plastic packaging for food products and goods sold by weight will also be phased out.



The bill sets out strict technical requirements for alternatives. Only reusable bags with a thickness of at least 50 microns, capable of withstanding a load of up to 10 kilogrammes and designed for at least 20 cycles of use, as well as biodegradable bags, which must degrade by at least 90 per cent within six months under industrial conditions or within 12 months under domestic conditions, without forming microplastics.



MPs are also proposing to launch a national industrial support programme to convert production lines to manufacture environmentally friendly products. To this end, subsidised loans will be provided and tax incentives introduced.



Furthermore, the bill enshrines the principle of "Extended Producer Responsibility" (EPR), under which companies will bear financial and environmental responsibility for their products throughout their entire life cycle, including the collection and disposal of waste.



The bill provides for strict penalties for violations: fines and the confiscation of illegal products. In the event of a repeat offence, fines will be doubled and businesses may be shut down. Criminal liability is also provided for the illegal production or import of banned plastic bags.



Earlier, it was reported that Tunisia had advanced blue economy and coastal tourism strategy.