Tunisia advances blue economy and coastal tourism strategy

Tekaya highlighted Tunisia’s maritime infrastructure, noting that the country operates six major marinas with more than 2,930 berths. He underlined the strategic role of coastal facilities in supporting tourism development and enhancing economic connectivity across regions.

The minister emphasised that sustainability and the blue economy are central to Tunisia’s long-term development vision. He pointed to an integrated approach in which each region is developed as a combined tourism and economic hub, leveraging the country’s extensive coastline and island assets.

Several islands were identified as important platforms for expanding eco-tourism, scientific tourism and blue economy initiatives. These areas are expected to benefit from projects focused on renewable energy, sustainable maritime transport and innovation.

Tekaya reaffirmed that Tunisia’s strategy aims to optimise the value of its natural and maritime resources while strengthening its position as a competitive destination in sustainable tourism across the Mediterranean region.

Earlier, it was reported Tunisia launches four solar power plants to boost renewable energy.