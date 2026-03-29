Tunisia leads world in organic olive cultivation

According to the Directorate General of Organic Agriculture at the Tunisian Ministry of Agriculture, Water Resources and Fisheries cited by Tunis Afrique Presse (TAP), the total area under cultivation is approximately 144,000 hectares. By the end of 2025, the country had managed to increase its exports of organic produce, generating approximately US$574 thousand.

"Tunisia has achieved a historic record in olive oil exports in December, January, and February. […] These results mark a major success for Tunisian economic diplomacy," said Samir Abid, Minister of Trade and Export Development. The minister noted that monthly oil exports exceeded 50,000 tonnes thanks to the coordinated efforts of various stakeholders.

The organic farming sector, covering an area of 235,000 hectares, has become a strategic focus within the national agricultural system. It involves around 6,270 participants, including producers, processors and exporters, which reflects the high level of organisation and value chains. The development of certification and control systems in line with international standards is helping to expand access to foreign markets.

High global demand for olive oil, favourable natural conditions for its cultivation in Tunisia and the adopted national strategy for the sector’s development up to 2030, aimed at improving management and enhancing product quality, enable the state to maintain a steady pace of development.

It is noted that the national strategy for the development of the organic agriculture sector is aimed at stimulating and diversifying the national economy. In particular, the strategy includes the development of several economic activities, including ecotourism and crafts, in pilot zones in Sejnane, Kesra, El Haouaria, Majel Bel Abbes and Hazoua.

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