Ethiopia advances integrated infrastructure strategy to boost economic growth

The new approach focuses on building interconnected systems alongside a resilient construction industry capable of sustaining long-term economic expansion.



State Minister of Infrastructure Yetemgeta Asrat noted that Ethiopia is prioritising infrastructure systems capable of delivering inclusive and sustainable growth. He underlined that the country is not only implementing projects but also building an ecosystem that supports national progress, describing infrastructure as a vital driver of economic activity and a foundation for prosperity across the continent.



As reported by Ethiopian News Agency (ENA), significant progress has been recorded in recent decades, particularly in transport and urban development. Ethiopia’s road network has expanded nearly sevenfold since the late 1990s, now exceeding 182,000 kilometres. Urban initiatives have also accelerated, with corridor projects delivering 695 kilometres of pedestrian walkways and more than 190 kilometres of cycling lanes.



At the same time, Stephen Karingi of the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa highlighted the importance of sustainable financing mechanisms to support Africa’s urban transformation. With more than 45 per cent of the continent’s population living in cities – a figure projected to exceed 60 per cent by 2050 – he called for strengthened domestic resource mobilisation, improved land valuation systems, and broader access to capital markets. Karingi also pointed to Addis Ababa as an example of effective urban development, demonstrating the potential of coordinated infrastructure planning across Africa.

As previously reported, Ethiopia accelerates digital transformation with a new artificial intelligence platform.