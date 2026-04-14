Tunisia launches four solar power plants to boost renewable energy

According to Tunis Afrique Presse, the total cost of the projects amounted to US$5.5 million.



It is expected that the new power stations will reduce electricity generation costs by approximately US$518,000 and cut natural gas imports by around US$1.5 million annually.



The projects are being implemented as part of the national energy strategy, which aims to increase the share of electricity from renewable sources to 35 per cent by 2030 and to 50 per cent by 2035.



Secretary of State in Charge of Energy Transition Wael Chouchane noted that the new power stations will boost the region’s energy mix economic and social development, ensure a stable energy supply and contribute to the modernisation of the electricity grid to address climate challenges.



Earlier, it was reported that Tunisia is leading the world in organic olive cultivation.