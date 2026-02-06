Tuberculosis rates decline in Kazakhstan

Tuberculosis incidence fell by 9.9%, prevalence dropped by 12.8%, while TB-related mortality declined by 10%.

Treatment outcomes have improved, with success rates reaching 90.5% for drug-susceptible TB and 85.3% for drug-resistant TB, surpassing World Health Organization standards.

The number of patients with active tuberculosis dropped by more than 15%.

TB prevention, diagnosis, and treatment are covered under the guaranteed package of free medical care. Modern early-detection methods have been introduced across primary healthcare facilities, enabling GeneXpert (TB PCR) tests to deliver results within two hours.

In line with WHO recommendations, effective injection-free short treatment regimens lasting 6–12 months are being used to treat drug-resistant TB, with medications available in convenient tablet form.

New short preventive regimens lasting 1–3 months have also been introduced to reduce the risk of progression to active TB among close contacts and high-risk groups. More than 95% of patients receive social support each year, while 40% continue treatment under video supervision at the outpatient stage.

