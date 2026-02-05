How many people are waiting for organ transplant in Kazakhstan

In total, 18 posthumous donor procedures were completed during the year, allowing for 68 life-saving transplants. Although 184 potential donors were identified, the system still faces challenges related to public trust and awareness.

The waiting list currently includes 4,506 patients, among them children. In 2025, 342 people were unable to receive a transplant due to the lack of donor organs.

Training efforts were stepped up, with a new certification course in transplant coordination introduced for 168 specialists and international training provided to 42 doctors.

Medical care standards were revised, alongside the preparation of proposals to amend legislation.

