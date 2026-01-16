Tuberculosis cases down in Almaty

Almaty has reported a steady decline in both tuberculosis incidence and mortality.

“Incidence fell by 15.9% to 18.0 cases per 100,000 population, down from 21.5 during the same period in 2024. A positive trend was also observed among children, with tuberculosis incidence in the pediatric population declining by 2.2% to 4.4 cases per 100,000. High treatment success rates demonstrate the effectiveness of tuberculosis care, confirming the quality of medical services provided and patients’ adherence to therapy,” the Almaty Public Health Department said.

Officials noted that these positive results were achieved through the implementation of a comprehensive set of measures.

To improve adherence to treatment, outpatients receive monthly social support equivalent to 12 MCI, funded by the local budget.

Each year, a state-funded ‘Tuberculosis’ grant is implemented, enabling non-governmental organizations to provide assistance to socially vulnerable groups.

In 2025, the Monitoring and Evaluation Department of the Center for Phthisiopulmonology conducted 155 on-site inspections and 42 remote monitoring visits.

In 2025, a total of 835 healthcare workers from the city’s medical organizations, including physicians and mid-level medical staff, completed training programs.

