Tsunami advisory issued for Japan’s Pacific Coast after Philippine quake
The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) issued a tsunami advisory on Monday morning for a wide stretch of Japan’s Pacific coastline following a powerful 8.2-magnitude earthquake near the Philippines, Qazinform News Agency cites Jiji Press.
The warning applies from Ibaraki Prefecture in eastern Japan down to Okinawa, including the Izu and Ogasawara islands and the Okinawa-Amami region.
Tsunamis of up to one meter may strike affected areas.
The first waves are forecast to reach Okinawa’s Miyakojima-Yaeyama region around 11 a.m., with arrivals along Ibaraki, Chiba’s Uchibo area, Kanagawa’s Miura Peninsula, and Sagami Bay expected around 1:30 p.m.
The quake struck at 8:38 a.m. near the Philippines, prompting immediate monitoring by Japanese authorities.
Masashi Kiyomoto, senior coordinator for earthquake and tsunami risk reduction at JMA, held a press conference in Tokyo to outline the advisory and urge vigilance across the affected coastal regions.