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    Tsunami advisory issued for Japan’s Pacific Coast after Philippine quake

    10:11, 8 June 2026

    The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) issued a tsunami advisory on Monday morning for a wide stretch of Japan’s Pacific coastline following a powerful 8.2-magnitude earthquake near the Philippines, Qazinform News Agency cites Jiji Press.

    Tsunami advisory issued for Japan’s Pacific Coast after Philippine quake
    Photo credit: Jiji Press

    The warning applies from Ibaraki Prefecture in eastern Japan down to Okinawa, including the Izu and Ogasawara islands and the Okinawa-Amami region.

    Tsunamis of up to one meter may strike affected areas.

    The first waves are forecast to reach Okinawa’s Miyakojima-Yaeyama region around 11 a.m., with arrivals along Ibaraki, Chiba’s Uchibo area, Kanagawa’s Miura Peninsula, and Sagami Bay expected around 1:30 p.m.

    The quake struck at 8:38 a.m. near the Philippines, prompting immediate monitoring by Japanese authorities.

    Masashi Kiyomoto, senior coordinator for earthquake and tsunami risk reduction at JMA, held a press conference in Tokyo to outline the advisory and urge vigilance across the affected coastal regions.

    Earthquake Tsunami Japan Natural disasters Asia
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
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