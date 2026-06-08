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    Massive M 8.2 quake hits Mindanao, tsunami threat issued

    07:38, 8 June 2026

    A powerful 8.2-magnitude earthquake struck Mindanao, Philippines on Monday, according to the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ), Qazinform News Agency cites Anadolu Agency.

    Massive quake hits Mindanao, tsunami threat issued
    Photo credit: Anadolu

    GFZ initially reported the quake at 7.3 before revising it upward to 8.2.

    The tremor occurred just 10 km (6.2 miles) below the surface, increasing the potential for severe damage.

    The US Tsunami Warning System issued a threat alert following the quake.

    As written before, a series of earthquakes including a 5.2-magnitude tremor struck Evia island in eastern Greece on Sunday and caused damage to houses and landslides.

    Earthquake World News Around the World Southeast Asia Incidents
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
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