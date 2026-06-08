Massive M 8.2 quake hits Mindanao, tsunami threat issued

GFZ initially reported the quake at 7.3 before revising it upward to 8.2.

The tremor occurred just 10 km (6.2 miles) below the surface, increasing the potential for severe damage.

The US Tsunami Warning System issued a threat alert following the quake.

As written before, a series of earthquakes including a 5.2-magnitude tremor struck Evia island in eastern Greece on Sunday and caused damage to houses and landslides.