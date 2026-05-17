Trust in President tops 90% among Kazakhstan’s youth

The figure has remained consistently high in recent years, reflecting stable public support for the country’s modernization and reform agenda.

The highest level of trust was recorded among young people, reaching 91.4%. According to the study, this reflects differences in how trust is formed across demographic groups. Younger generations are more likely to benefit from state-supported opportunities such as educational grants, development programs, digital services, and other support measures. Researchers also noted that many young people have grown up during a period of active national development, which may have contributed to their level of trust in the President.

High levels of trust were also recorded among both urban and rural residents, at 86.9% and 86.7% respectively. However, researchers noted that the factors shaping this trust differ. Rural residents tend to interact more directly with the state through infrastructure projects, social programs, and support measures, while in urban areas trust is more often linked to perceptions of broader systemic changes.

“Both men and women demonstrate a high level of trust in the President. At the same time, the level of trust among women exceeds that among men by 3.8 percentage points,” KazISS said.

The institute noted that data analysis by education level did not reveal any significant differences in trust levels, with support remaining consistently high regardless of respondents’ educational background.

According to the study, trust in the President also tends to increase as citizens’ purchasing power rises, suggesting a connection between positive assessments of economic conditions and support for the state’s policy direction.

KazISS added that the findings suggest trust in the President remains stable across different demographic groups, with little variation between urban and rural populations or across education levels, while staying consistently high across all age categories. According to the institute, the results reflect broad and sustained support for the country’s development policies.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, had signed the decree “On Measures for the Development of Reading Culture and the Formation of a Reading Nation.”